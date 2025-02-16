African, AU officials call for actions to realise continental reparations agenda

Addis Ababa, Feb 16 (IANS) Officials and experts from African countries and the African Union (AU) reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the continent's reparatory justice agenda, urging concrete steps to ensure full accountability for historical injustices against Africans and people of African descent.

They made the call during a high-level pre-launch meeting of the AU's 2025 theme, "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations," held on the sidelines of the ongoing 38th AU summit, which is taking place from February 12 to 16 at its headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Speaking at the meeting, Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa emphasised the significance of dedicating 2025 to the cause of reparatory justice. He emphasised that Ghana, as an AU champion on reparations, supports this "landmark decision," which aligns with the broader objectives of Agenda 2063, the continent's 50-year development blueprint focused on liberation, unity, and socioeconomic empowerment.

"This moment marks a significant milestone in our collective pursuit of justice, equity, and the long overdue recognition of historical injustices that continue to shape the lives of Africans and people of African descent worldwide," Ablakwa said.

Ablakwa said the consequences of these injustices persist today in the form of economic disparities, social inequalities, systemic discrimination, and racial prejudices. "Addressing these challenges requires more than acknowledgement. It demands action. The 2025 AU theme of the year is, therefore, a call to galvanise efforts toward reparatory justice. It is an appeal to ensure that the dignity, rights, and well-being of Africans and their descendants are fully restored," he stressed.

The pre-launch event set a powerful tone ahead of the 38th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of the Heads of State and Government, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, where African leaders are expected to formally launch the 2025 theme and outline concrete steps to advance the reparations agenda.

AU Commission Deputy Chairperson Monique Nsanzabaganwa stressed that the "devastating consequences of the deliberate and institutionalised acts" of historical injustices, stemming from enslavement, colonial exploitation, racial discrimination, and systemic economic marginalisation, have affected Africans and their descendants for centuries.

Noting that the historical injustices have deprived the dignity, sovereignty, and rightful opportunities of generations of Africans, Nsanzabaganwa said the theme of the year is "a continuation of a long-standing struggle grounded in the resilience of our ancestors and the unwavering advocacy of today's leaders."

