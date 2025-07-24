Afghanistan: Three people killed, houses damaged after flash floods in Khost, Paktia

Kabul, July 24 (IANS) As many as three people were killed and homes and farmland suffered severe damage on Thursday after flash floods in Afghanistan's Khost and Paktia provinces.

According to local sources, three people died and there was financial loss after the recent floods in several parts of Khost and Paktia, Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported. Local officials said that the floods have impacted Wazi area of Paktia and Nadershah Kot, Zazi Maidan, and Sabari districts in Khost .

Several houses were destroyed, farmland were washed away and walls were demolished, leaving residents without shelter and agricultural resources. Three people were killed in Nadershah Kot district while they were gathering firewood near the floodwaters, the news agency reported, citing eyewitness reports.

Besides human casualties, local communities that rely heavily on farming and natural resources for their livelihood have suffered significant losses. These floods come just week after flood struck the same region, demonstrating a worrying pattern of recurrent natural disaster in these regions.

The floods in these areas showcase the vulnerability of rural communities in eastern Afghanistan, where inadequate infrastructure and limited disaster preparedness increase the damage caused by natural calamities. Urgent steps, including improved flood management systems and support from national and international organisations is needed to help people recover and reduce the effect of future floods.

Earlier in June, five people and several houses and infrastructure were severely damaged across several provinces due to floods in Afghanistan. According to a spokesperson from the Taliban-controlled National Disaster Management Authority on June 29, five people were killed and eight others were injured due to floods that occurred in 10 provinces.

Kabul, Parwan, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Khost, Paktia, Paktika, Zabul, Nangarhar, and Laghman were particularly impacted in flooding. Spokesperson Mohammad Yousuf Hamad said that one house was completely destroyed, while 162 others were partially damaged. Furthermore, 171 wells, irrigation systems, 11 mosques, 27 water supply networks, dams, channels, 27 small bridges, and 41 kilometers of paved roads were damaged due to flooding. Nearly 100 livestock were lost, and approximately 2,000 jeribs of farmland were destroyed in the flooding.

