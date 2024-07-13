Afghan police destroy seven acres of poppy farms in Afghanistan

Tirin Kot (Afghanistan), July 13 (IANS) The Counter-Narcotics Police have destroyed seven acres of poppy farms in south Afghanistan's Uruzgan province, Bilal Urozgani, spokesman for provincial police office said on Saturday.

In the drive against illegal crops, the counter-narcotics police smashed seven acres of poppy farms in the Charchino district of the province on Friday, the official said, adding that the police will not allow anyone to cultivate illegal crops, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Afghan caretaker government banned poppy cultivation and its processing to drug and drug trafficking in April 2022, and since then, the administration has been fighting to keep the war-torn and once poppy-growing country free from the drug menace.

