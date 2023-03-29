Afghan man kills 2 at Muslim center in Portugal

Lisbon, March 29 (IANS) An Afghan man armed with a large knife attacked the Ismaili Muslim Center in Lisbon, killing two people, Portuguese authorities have reported.

Police managed to immobilise the attacker with a shot to the leg, before transporting him to hospital. Other people also sustained injuries in the attack on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ismaili Center and the hospital where victims are being treated are now under police protection.

Meanwhile, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has expressed his solidarity with the Muslim community and the victims' families. Although he said it is too early to speculate on the motive for the attack, he indicated that it was an isolated incident.

