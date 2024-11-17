Afghan govt approves 27 developmental projects

Kabul, Nov 17 (IANS) The Afghan caretaker government's national procurement commission has approved 27 developmental projects worth 5 billion Afghani (about $73 million), according to the office of the acting deputy prime minister for economic affairs.

The projects included a water dam, residential apartments, roads and electrical equipment in the national capital, Kabul, and several provinces of the country.

The projects could provide job opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people.

The government plans to launch more development and infrastructure projects on its domestic budget across the war-ravaged country to tackle economic challenges and create job opportunities.

