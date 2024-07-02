Afghan central bank auctions $15 mn to stabilise local currency

Kabul, July 2 (IANS) Afghanistan's central bank auctioned $15 million on Tuesday to maintain the stability of the national currency, the Afghani.

"The bidders, including moneychangers and private banks, should deposit the necessary money in cash in the form of Afghani in the central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank," the central bank said in a statement posted on social media.

According to the statement, the bank was requesting all eligible banks, foreign currency exchangers and monetary service providers to participate in the auction, reports Xinhua news agency.

The bank also auctioned $15 million last week.

Since assuming power in August 2021, the Afghan caretaker government has taken a series of measures to maintain the stability of the Afghani against foreign currencies.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.