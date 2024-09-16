ADB to help Bangladesh for vital structural reforms

Dhaka, Sep 16 (IANS) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said it will help the Bangladeshi interim government's efforts for vital structural reforms in the country.

The Manila-based lender expressed its eagerness to help the crisis-ridden South Asian economy, as a senior ADB delegation, led by its South Asia Director General Takeo Konishi, called on Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of the interim Bangladeshi government in Dhaka on Sunday.

The senior ADB official said the bank has a long history of working in Bangladesh and would be keen to support the interim government to initiate vital structural reforms in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yunus informed the ADB delegation that they were in a ground-zero situation. "Everything needs to be done as quickly as possible."

As part of his bids to reform Bangladesh, Yunus on Wednesday announced that the government has decided to form six commissions to reform the judiciary, election system, administration, police, anti-corruption commission, and the constitution.

