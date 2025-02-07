Adani Group and ISKCON's 'Mahaprasad Seva' initiative becomes centre of service for devotees at Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 7 (IANS) At the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, 'Mahaprasad' is being distributed among the people and devotees by the joint efforts undertaken by the Adani Group and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness under the 'Mahaprasad Seva' initiative.

Lakhs of devotees are benefiting from this noble service daily.

The Mahaprasad is prepared completely as per Satvik traditions and high standards of hygiene.

This high-quality food is delivered daily to the devotees at the Maha Kumbh from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This social service is being operated across various sectors of the Maha Kumbh, due to which a large number of devotees are benefitting from it every day.

Special care is being taken of cleanliness in the kitchen of ISKCON located in Sector-19, where there is also an excellent arrangement for clean drinking water.

The devotees coming to the ISKCON pandal are being offered prasad along with seating arrangements.

Apart from this, the Mahaprasad is also being distributed by the Adani Group in different sectors, markets, and major routes of Maha Kumbh, so that more and more people can benefit from this social service.

In the Mahaprasad, different types of dishes are prepared every day and distributed smoothly with the help of thousands of employees. After receiving the prasad here, the devotees can also volunteer for the service as per their wish, which further strengthens the religious and community spirit.

Devotees enjoying Mahaprasad have appreciated this initiative by the Adani Group.

They say that Adani Group Chairman and industrialist Gautam Adani is showing his deep devotion towards Sanatan Dharma through this social service.

The Adani Group is also providing medical services, distribution of religious books, and free services for the elderly through electric vehicles at the Maha Kumbh.

A woman said, "The arrangements provided by ISKCON and Adani ji are quite good. Gautam Adani is doing such a great job by serving the people for which he deserves gratitude. They will earn a lot of virtue. This is a very good thing for Sanatan Dharma."

A devotee Gaurav Mishra, who had come from Jaunpur to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh, said, "Adani ji and ISKCON have done a noble and pious work. The electric vehicles run by them for the elderly in this Maha Kumbh is a commendable step. I would say that Adani ji should continue doing such pious work in the upcoming festivals as well."

He also added: "I have been here for many days. I took many holy dips as well. Organising the Mahaprasad by Adani ji here in ISKCON temple is a very virtuous act. Due to this, there is no shortage of food for all the devotees. Just a few days ago, Adani ji distributed around lakhs of Aarti collections to many people."

"Looking at his (Gautam Adani's) faith in Sanatan Dharma, it seems that he is a very noble man. I pray to Lord Shiva for his progress. I have also accepted the prasad from here. The offerings are of extremely high quality."

Another devotee Kishorebhai, who came from Vadodara, Gujarat, said, "Adani ji serves everyone, it is a very noble thing. He is doing a lot of work for Sanatan Dharma. His Mahaprasad is of very high quality."

Prakash, who is also from Vadodara, said, "Very high-quality food is being served in Mahaprasad Seva. Their arrangements are very good. They are also running electric vehicles. I thank them a lot. They are doing very good work."

Pushpendra, who has been serving people by practicing celibacy in ISKCON Kanpur for the last eight years, said, "It is a very good thing about the Adani Group that they are doing such work in collaboration with ISKCON. Whoever makes offerings to God, gets God's blessings. I thank them for this noble deed."

A priest of the ISKCON temple said, "I serve the people in the Mahaprasad being distributed by the Adani Group. I supervise the Prasad distribution. Adani ji has made very good arrangements. We thank him. Our camp is set up at three places. We had also arranged vehicles for the devotees to travel here. Eight to 10 different varieties are being distributed in our Mahaprasad. Our Mahaprasad is made with utmost purity. It is offered to God and then distributed among the people."

Narendra Wankar, who came from Mumbai and is a doctor by profession, said, "Adani Group has made very good arrangements here. I am very mesmerised by it. People are getting pure food here. It is a very good thing. Adani Ji has been doing good work for years. Someone like him was needed at the Kumbh, who could do such work. Therefore his work is commendable."

Pandit Suryakant, who came from Anand, Gujarat, said, "Adani Group is doing very good work. Their service is unique. They are doing a lot of work for the people. I ate the Mahaprasad, I liked it very much. I am very thankful to Gautam Adani. The arrangement is very good. The food is very good."

Urmesh Parekh, who came from Mumbai, said, "This is a very good facility. The quality of the food is very good. The management is very good. People are taking seats and eating food. Gautam Adani is doing a very good job. He will get a lot of punya."

Bhavya Vankar, who came from Mumbai and is a doctor by profession, said, "Adani ji is doing a very virtuous work. The collaboration between him and ISKCON is unique. The food is very good. I have come here after receiving Mahaprasad. It is very good. I am very thankful to the Adani Group for this. They are feeding lakhs of people every day."

Praveena, who came from Telangana, said, "The services of Adani Group and ISKCON are very good. The kitchen here is very clean and well-managed. I feel very happy to be here."

