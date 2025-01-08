Actual normalcy can’t return to Manipur unless displaced people return to their homes: Congress

Imphal, Jan 8 (IANS) Manipur's opposition Congress on Wednesday said that actual normalcy cannot return in the state unless the violence-hit displaced people are allowed to return to their respective homes and villages.

After meeting Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla with a party delegation, veteran party leader and three-term (2002-2017) Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh said that they told him that only the absence of violence while keeping thousands of displaced people confined to relief camps is not a sign of peace.

"Normalcy would only return when those thousands of people living in relief camps are able to safely return to their homes,” he told the media.

The Congress delegation urged the Governor to take steps to restore peace in Manipur and ensure the safety and rehabilitation of violence-affected displaced people.

They highlighted collaborative efforts to prevent any recurrence of the crisis and ensure sustainable peace.

The Governor reportedly expressed willingness to consider the Congress's suggestions to aid in resolving the state’s ongoing issues.

State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh, Congress Legislature Party deputy leader Kangujam Ranjit Singh, Chief Whip Lokeshwar Singh, Congress Lok Sabha Member Bimol Akoijam and MLA Surjakumar Okram were also in the delegation.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Congress delegation discussed the prevailing situation in Manipur and the hardships that the people of the state have been facing.

The Congress delegation has made some suggestions which the Governor welcomed them and urged to work collectively for the people of the state.

Meanwhile, Naga villagers enforced a total shutdown in the Makhan village in the Senapati district to protest the assault of a Naga woman of K. Luingwairam Naga village.

Ethnic violence began in Manipur on May 3, 2023, and during the 18-month-long ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, over 250 men and women were killed, over 1,000 were injured and the conflict displaced more than 60,000 people from their homes and villages. There has also been extensive damage to property.

