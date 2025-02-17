Actor Vivek Oberoi meets Gujarat CM, discusses investment opportunities

Ahmedabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel here on Friday and discussed increasing investments in the state.

Calling Gujarat a "land of business", Oberoi expressed interest in bringing foreign companies and new technologies to the region. During the meeting, he praised Gujarat's economic model and emphasized the need to take local companies and business partners to the global stage.

"We will provide a global platform," he stated, highlighting the potential for international collaboration.

He also hinted at his participation in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit, stating, "I want to invest in the next Vibrant Gujarat event, and if the Chief Minister invites me, I will definitely come."

On the ongoing controversy surrounding reality shows in Bollywood, Oberoi expressed disappointment. "The controversy that has arisen is unfortunate. It is unacceptable for young people to make such statements. I am deeply saddened by this."

Gujarat has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment, reflected in its performance in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings over the years. In 2015, the state secured the top position with a score of 71.14 per cent. By 2017, Gujarat's score improved significantly to 97.99 per cent, though its rank shifted to fifth place. In 2019, the state was ranked tenth.

To further streamline business operations, the Gujarat government enacted the Single Window Clearance Act in 2017, aiming to simplify the approval process for investors. In the 2020 EoDB rankings, Gujarat climbed to the second spot with a feedback score of 97.77 per cent, just behind Andhra Pradesh. However, it's important to note that while Gujarat has made strides in enhancing its business, environmental challenges remain.

For instance, the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) project, despite attracting numerous organisations, faces issues related to social infrastructure and regulatory environments, which may impact its long-term success.

