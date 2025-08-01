Activist seeks collaboration with Indian companies to unlock 'vast potential' of Balochistan

Quetta, Aug 1 (IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender, Mir Yar Baloch on Friday wrote to India's Public and Government sector companies, urging Indian partnership to unlock the "vast potential" of Balochistan.

The human rights activist in his letter mentioned that India, as the world’s fastest-growing democracy and technology powerhouse, stands as Balochistan's "most natural and trusted" development partner.

"Balochistan, located at the tri-junction of South Asia, the Middle East, and Central Asia, is one of the most geopolitically and economically significant regions in the world. With over 1,000 kilometres of coastline along the Arabian Sea and proximity to key maritime seamless trade routes, it is a natural gateway to Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East," the letter stated.

"Beneath its rugged terrain lies untapped treasure: trillions of dollars worth of rare earth minerals, gold, copper, oil, coal, lithium, and natural gas. Despite this immense wealth, decades of exploitation and occupation have left the region underdeveloped. A free and sovereign Republic of Balochistan envisions economic transformation and inclusive development, powered by strategic partnerships," it added.

Mir emphasised that India's skilled workforce has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to participate in building a "new nation from the ground up". He stated that Balochistan's long-term development blueprint offers over one million jobs for Indian professionals across "30 high-impact industries".

According to the human rights activist, the key industries and number of job potential for Indian talent and companies include automotive industry - which could create 40,000 jobs covering passenger cars, SUVs, trucks, and commercial vehicles - and aircraft and aerospace industry that offers an estimated 10,000 jobs with opportunities in fighter jets, helicopters, UAVs, and aircraft components.

Additionally, he stated, that other industries include defence and weapons industry (5000 jobs); Missiles, tanks, rifles, armoured vehicles, railways and train manufacturing (20500 jobs); Trains, metro coaches, locomotives, Vande Bharat Express and Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry (20,000 jobs); Electric cars, bikes, buses, batteries, space and satellite industry (2000 jobs); Satellites, launch vehicles, space research systems, heavy engineering and machinery (4000 jobs); Construction machinery, defence hardware, energy equipment, electronics and avionics (2500 jobs); Radar systems, avionics, night vision, communication gear, semiconductor and battery manufacturing (1000 jobs); EV batteries, industrial batteries, semiconductor components, shipbuilding and naval equipment (8000 jobs); Warships, submarines, patrol boats, mineral and rare earth exploration (10,000 jobs); Copper, lithium, REE mining, oil and gas sector (20,000 jobs); Drilling, refining, and distribution, renewable energy (60,000 jobs); Solar, wind, and grid development,” and several other sectors with huge job opportunities.

Mir asserted that Balochistan offers India more than trade, including strategic depth, energy security and peace.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.