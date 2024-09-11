ACC announces Women's U19 T20 Asia cup, tournament to be held biennially

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the launch of the Women’s Under-19 T20 Asia Cup, to be held biennially. The governing body further said the landmark decision was made during its Executive Board Meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for cricket in Asia. The introduction of the Women’s U19 Asia Cup is a monumental achievement, providing a much-needed platform for young women cricketers to develop their skills and showcase their talent.”

“This initiative strengthens the future of women’s cricket in Asia, and we are proud of the lasting impact these decisions will have, not only within our member nations but across the global cricketing community,” said ACC President Jay Shah, who also serves as BCCI Secretary.

The Women’s Under-19 T20 Asia Cup will serve as a key preparatory tournament for all Asian teams before every edition of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup. ACC further said in its statement that the tournament will give emerging female cricketers in Asia the opportunity to compete on an international platform, and help them in getting crucial experience and readiness to ultimately helping Asian teams perform better on the world stage.

ACC added that the initiative will also play a crucial role in enhancing the visibility of women’s cricket in the region, further advancing its growth and popularity, while striving to establish a structured pathway for young female cricketers.

The ACC had been operating a men’s U19 Asia Cup since 1989, but getting a female edition of the tournament further intensifies its drive to achieve gender equality and aim for nurturing cricketing talent across all levels.

India are the reigning champions of the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, after winning the inaugural edition in 2023 in South Africa. They will begin their title defence in 2025 when the global tournament happens from January 18 to February 2 in Malaysia.

