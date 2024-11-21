Abu Dhabi T10: Phil Salt's knock sets up Team Abu Dhabi for big win over Ajman Bolts

Abu Dhabi, Nov 21 (IANS) A power-packed performance from Team Abu Dhabi skipper Phil Salt helped his team make a scintillating start in Season 8 of Abu Dhabi T10 with a comprehensive victory over Ajman Bolts at Zayed Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Continuing with his roaring form in the white-ball format, the right-handed batter smashed 52 runs in 18 balls, helping Team Abu Dhabi to a memorable 9-wicket win over the new franchise on the block, Ajman Bolts.

The newcomers made a good start thanks to a fiery innings by young Sri Lankan batter Shevon Daniel, which put the hosts on the back foot. But Mark Adair and Zeeshan Naseer tested the opposition's top-order with short balls, and Ajman lost wickets in succession.

Ravi Bopara provided the much-needed respite for the Bolts, but speedster Kadeem Alleyne ended their resistance and picked up two crucial wickets. With momentum swinging away, the Bolts could manage to put only 79/8 on the board in their allotted 10 overs.

Chasing 80, the hosts suffered an early setback with Paul Stirling hitting the ball straight to cover on the first ball. England's explosive hitters Jonny Bairstow and Salt stitched a partnership to soothe the nerves.

Salt started leading from the front, hammering six sixes and two fours in his innings to score a brisk 17-ball fifty. Bairstow delivered the winning runs, playing the perfect supporting role with 22 runs in 14 balls as Team Abu Dhabi began the season in roaring form.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.