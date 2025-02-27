Abduction, conversion and forced marriage of Hindu, Christian girls continues unabated in Pakistan: Report

Islamabad, Feb 27 (IANS) The latest report of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has slammed the Pakistan government for failing to ensure security and freedom to its minorities, highlighting the constant and consistent increase in cases of killings and imprisonment on charges of blasphemy.

The report titled 'Under Siege: Freedom of Religion or Belief in 2023/24' cited that, as of October 2024, over 750 individuals were imprisoned on blasphemy charges while at least four killings were recorded based on faith-based issues. At least three cases of killings were also reported, targeting specifically the Ahmadiyya community in Pakistan.

The HRCP report detailed the increasing mob violence against religious minorities, citing incidents, including mob attacks on places of worship, homes, arbitrary detentions and desecration of minorities' graves.

The report also gives alarming details on increasing cases of forced kidnappings, marriages and conversions of Hindu and Christian women and girls.

The report details attacks against the Christian community in Jaranwala and Sargodha and the spread of disinformation before and during the incident through social media that triggered the mob to attack the churches and homes of Christians.

"Despite investigations by a special branch in Punjab, no effective measures have been taken against networks suspected of entrapping individuals in false blasphemy cases," the report maintained.

It emphasised on the urgent need for procedural changes to discriminatory laws that "affect religious minorities disproportionately".

Members of HRCP's working group recommended the introduction of a constitutional amendment that gives rights to religious minorities and allows them to hold the office of President and Prime Minister.

The issue of forced kidnappings, conversions and marriages of women and girls from the minority community, especially the Hindu community, has been specifically mentioned in the HRCP report. The large-scale forced conversions continue to escalate without any action on ground by the relevant authorities and the provincial government.

The HRCP report has also highlighted the problems of lack of space for graveyards of minorities, calling on the Pakistani government to address minority community-related issues on priority.

"There is a need for pro-minority legislation to be vetted by the human rights ministry rather than the religious affairs ministry. There is also a need for affirmative action to create greater political space for religious minorities, including through a minorities' caucus in Parliament," read the HRCP report.

