'Aangan Aapno Kaa' cast members don multiple avatars, from NRI to pauper, for new track

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) In the current track of the show 'Aangan Aapno Kaa', the three daughters Deepika, Tanvi, and Pallavi have come together to trap the fraudster Pappi Mehra (Ashwin Kaushal), who has wronged not only the Sharma family but also Pallavi’s in-laws, the Awasthi family.

To catch Pappi in his web of lies, Tanvi (Aditi Rathore) has transformed into Manu Ahluwalia, an NRI woman who has come to India to sell her land.

Donning a blonde wig, a beach hat, and speaking with a foreign accent, Tanvi is nailing her new role. Meanwhile, Deepika (Neetha Shetty) has swapped her naturally curly hair for a straight-hair wig and adopted a fake accent to pose as Tanvi’s assistant.

Other family members have taken on various roles to make Tanvi’s profile as a wealthy and influential NRI more convincing. Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana), disguised with a moustache, beard, and large spectacles, acts as her helping hand.

Varun (Waseem Mushtaq) assumes the role of her driver, while Rakesh (Yash Pandit) becomes a beggar, singing her praises to Pappi as she generously donates dollars. It may seem like a seamless transition on screen, however, the actors agreed that it was not as easy as it seems.

Talking about the sequence, Aditi shared that getting into the role of an NRI, Manu Ahluwalia, was stepping out of her comfort zone.

"It was very challenging as well as interesting to adapt and carry the accent. All of us had a fun time getting into our new looks and speaking in a certain way. Both Deepika and I kept talking in our new accents to ensure we had a continuous grasp of it. I hope I have been able to do a good job and entertain the audience," she said.

Ayushi shared: "I was disguised as male help because my character Pallavi wanted to be a part of the act to ensure nothing goes wrong. I had to wear a fake mole, a moustache, and a beard. Every morning when I come to the set, I greet my on-screen papa (Mahesh Thakur), but when I went to see him with my new look, he thought I was a character artist."

"While it was fun shooting in the new look, wearing the beard for 14 hours was quite irritating. Despite not being able to eat or smile, I somehow managed to deliver my dialogues," she added.

For the role of a pauper, Yash decided to avoid wearing a shirt and covered himself with a shawl to make the role look convincing.

"Further, I had to change my accent and did some voice modulation to sound different than usual. I even put black powder on my face over the tan makeup in order to not get recognised. Though we were shooting this scene in the intense heat with very high temperatures, everybody had a great time doing the scene," added Yash.

'Aangan Aapno Kaa' airs on Sony SAB.

