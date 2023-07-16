7.2-magnitude quake rocks Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued

Washington, July 16 (IANS) A 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Alaska Peninsula region in the US after which a tsunami warning was issued, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The temblor was epicentred at 54.55 degrees north latitude and 160.95 degrees west longitude.

Its depth was 20 km.

The tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami Warning System.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.