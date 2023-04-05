700 firefighters work to douse massive Dhaka wholesale market fire



Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, Director General (DG) of the Fire Brigade of Bangladesh, told IANS that the firefighters were part of the 12 units that are currently pressed into service to douse the flames.

The firefighters are working in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh floors of the Anexco Tower that are warehouses.

"We had declared this building vulnerable in 2019. After that I also gave them notice about 10 times, so that they do not conduct business here. Still the traders conducted their business," he said.

He said that to put out the fire in Bangabazar there was a lack of water.

"To put out the fire, we had to bring water from Shahidullah Hall with a pump. The Air Force also assisted in dousing the fire by bringing water from Hatirjheel by helicopter. We also brought water from Buriganga. Apart from the three forces, WASA also assisted us in this work."

The fire erupted at 6.10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday assured to provide the best support to the traders who suffered losses due to the blaze.

"I have already said that I will help them as much as I can and will monitor what kind of damage has been done," she said at an event.

Describing the fire as a very tragic incident, Hasina said the suffering and cries of so many trades ahead of Eid is too much to bear.

The Prime Minister also lambasted those who attacked and vandalized the fire service headquarters, adding that they will be identified soon and action will be taken against them.

