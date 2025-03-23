7 injured as Russia launches mass drone attack against Kyiv

Kyiv, March 23 (IANS) Russia launched an overnight drone attack against Kyiv, striking multiple residential buildings and injuring at least seven people, local authorities reported in the early hours on Sunday.

At least seven people were injured in the attacks, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said as reported by the Kyiv Independent.

One of the victims was hospitalised, while the others received medical treatment at the scene.

Two residential buildings in the city's Dniprovskyi district came under fire, according to authorities.

A fire broke out on the upper floors of one after drone debris struck the building, Klitschko reported.

The 20th floor of a second apartment building in the same district was hit, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Prior to that, drone wreckage struck a catering facility in the area.

Drone fragments also hit two high-rise apartments in the Podilskyi district, causing fires at each location, Tkachenko said.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the attack sites. Information on the full extent of the casualties and damages is still being updated.

In other districts of the city, wreckage from drones caused fires and property damage, Tkachenko reported.

A fire broke out in an open area of the Desnianskyi district, while a car in the Shevchenkivsky district was damaged.

Debris also fell in an industrial area of the Holosiivskyi district, Klitschko said.

A series of explosions rocked the capital throughout the night, as air defence units remained active in the city, according to the Kyiv Independent report.

The attack comes less the week into the partial 30-day "ceasefire" on attacks against energy infrastructure in Russia and Ukraine. The ceasefire, which the Kremlin announced on March 18 following a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, has not interrupted Moscow's aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities.

"Today, the Russians are once again demonstrating their 'desire for peace'," Tkachenko said.

