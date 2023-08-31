63 dead in Johannesburg building inferno

Johannesburg, Aug 31 (IANS) At least 63 people were killed and 43 others injured on Thursday after a massive fire ripped through a five-storey building in Johannesburg, according to the South African city’s emergency services.



The emergency services said the fire was reported at around 1.30 a.m. on Thursday, CNN reported.

“At this stage the cause of the fire incident is still a subject of investigations. Officials from City of Johannesburg Disaster Management have been activated to start facilitating relief for affected families,” it said in a video

Videos circulating on social media show huge orange flames engulfing the lower floor of a building, and scores of people who appear to have fled outside.

In a series of tweets, emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said multiple people were being treated and some had been transported to health care facilities, reports CNN.

Meanwhile, South African state broadcaster SABC said that emergency services and firefighters are still working to douse the raging inferno.

--IANS

ksk

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.