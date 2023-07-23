6 migrants drown off Moroccan coast in shipwreck

Rabat, July 23 (IANS) Six migrants have drowned in a shipwreck off the northern coast of Morocco, media reported.

The victims were among 54 people who swam to board a speed boat at the open sea off the coast of the commune of Izanin on Friday, in an attempt to enter another country illegally, it reported on Saturday, citing Nador province's authorities.

Due to bad weather conditions and high tides, the boat failed to maneuover and collided with sea rocks, the local authorities said.

Six people on board died from drowning, while 48 others succeeded in reaching land, it said, adding that the rescued people include a Tunisian national, Xinhua news agency reported.

The local authorities provided first aid to the survivors and recovered the bodies of the victims, according to the report.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.