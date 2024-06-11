6 killed in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab

Islamabad, June 11 (IANS) Six people were killed after a gas tanker collided with a car in Pakistan's east Punjab province, the motorway police said.

The accident happened on Monday near Chakwal district, where both vehicles fell into the ravine after the collision, the police said in a statement.

Fire erupted in the tanker and was timely doused, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police said that the accident was caused by the failure of the tanker's brakes.

"The vehicle's brake failure caused it to crash into the median wall on the road and then collide with the oncoming car," the statement added.

