57th ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting kicks off in Laos

Vientiane, July 25 (IANS) The 57th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) was held in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday to review and discuss the progress made in the implementation of various activities.

The meeting was chaired by Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith.

The meeting reviewed the progress of ASEAN Community building, the progress in implementing priorities for Laos' ASEAN chairmanship in 2024 under the theme of "ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience," and the creation of strategic plans to implement the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus of ASEAN leaders, regional collaboration and external relations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The AMM reiterated the importance of strengthening cooperation and the centrality of ASEAN in the regional cooperation structure.

In addition, ASEAN foreign ministers discussed and exchanged opinions on regional and international issues of common interest.

