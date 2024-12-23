50 wild elephants electrocuted in Sri Lanka this year

Colombo, Dec 23 (IANS) Around 50 wild elephants have so far been electrocuted by unauthorised electric fences or wires in Sri Lanka this year, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said on Monday.

The CEB said that the wild elephants, a symbol of the country's biodiversity, are increasingly under threat of extinction due to human activities.

According to the statement, the CEB has already taken various appropriate measures regarding this illegal act, and it expects public support to protect wild elephants, Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2023, electrocution had claimed the lives of 72 wild elephants in Sri Lanka, an increase from 50 such deaths reported in 2022, the Department of Wildlife Conservation said.

According to the department, the private construction of electric fences in areas affected by human-elephant conflict has resulted in such elephant deaths.

The department has decided to take stern action against putting such electric fences and traps to kill wild elephants and action would be taken against the installation of substandard electric fences.

A total of 400 elephants died altogether in Sri Lanka in 2023, and about half of the deaths have occurred due to human-elephant conflicts.

Sri Lanka had earlier announced that it would deploy 4,500 development officers to support elephant conservation efforts.

According to Sri Lanka's environment ministry, the number of elephant deaths has dropped by 50 per cent so far this year compared with the corresponding period last year.

According to the ministry, the number of human deaths due to the conflict with wild elephants has come down by 20 per cent during the period.

The statement said that the train timetable between midnight and 6 am has been changed for the transportation of goods to prevent wild elephants from being hit by moving trains.

Steps will be taken to clear a 10 metre strip on both sides of railway lines so that engine drivers can see wild elephants to prevent future elephant casualties.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath, who is also in charge of environment and wildlife conservation, has stressed the need to protect both humans and wild elephants while, at the same time, emphasising on preventing damage to crops and properties.

