5.0-magnitude quake strikes Bangladesh

Dhaka, June 3 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka.

According to Sanjay Kumar Biswas, an on-duty forecasting official at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the quake hit at about 2:44 p.m. local time and the epicentre was monitored in Myanmar, 441 km southeast of Agargaon Seismic Center in the capital Dhaka.

On Sunday, fire service officials in Dhaka said that they have not received any report of damage or casualties so far, as reported by the Xinhua news agency.

Bangladesh, which sits in the zone of earthquakes, is prone to tremors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.