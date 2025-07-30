5 lakh displaced Sindhi families in Maha to get property titles: Minister Bawankule

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said that about five lakh displaced Sindhi families live in 35 cities in the state except Thane and Ulhasnagar will be given property titles.

He told reporters that 'Special Abhay Yojana-2025' will be implemented, and residential and commercial lands in 30 colonies of the Sindhi community, who migrated after the partition of 1947, will be regularised and made free-hold (occupier class-1) by breaking the conditions as per the rules.

Bawankule said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has brought a special policy for Sindhi displaced people, fulfilling the promise made in the election manifesto.

The Sindhi community in 30 colonies in the state, including Nagpur, Jalgaon, Mumbai, will get legal ownership rights of their houses and establishments.

"This scheme will be implemented through the Revenue Department. This will give justice to the demands of the Sindhi community for years," he added.

Further, the minister said that the state government will be organising a Revenue Week from August 1-7, 2025, where decisions like regularising pre-2011 encroachments on state government land, resolving disputes over farm roads and penalising violation of lease agreements on government allotted lands will be implemented.

Around 30 lakh families will be benefited from the state government decision of regularising pre-2011 encroachments on state government lands. The state cabinet had taken the decision in year 2018 which will be re-enforced in the revenue week.

During the week, a survey will be conducted through district collector to see whether the government land leased is being used for the purpose for which it has been provided by the government. In case of encroachment or violation of the conditions, the encroachment will be removed and the land will be taken back to the government, minister Bawankule said on this occasion.

Along with this, the Rashtraneta to Rashtrapita Abhiyan will be implemented from September 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday) to October 2 (Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary) 2025.

An app will be started for revenue officers and employees to go to their work areas and register their presence. A drone survey of every village station will be conducted and a property card will be given to every house in rural areas. This work will be completed in the next two years.

Minister Bawankule said that the government has decided to give priority to the use of artificial sand.

"Action will be taken to implement this policy and complete the policy as per the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Under this, workshops/camps will be organised on August 7 to make this policy a success," he added.

As per the government resolution, the minister said information on suitable land for M-Sand units on public and private properties will be compiled and made available on the ‘Mahakhanij’ for auction. The auction process will be conducted for the lands up to five acres. A registered undertaking will be required for setting up M-Sand units.

Individuals or entities found guilty of illegal mining or transportation will be barred from participating in the auction.

Proposals must include a ‘Consent to Establish’ certificate from the Pollution Control Board, a No Objection Certificate from the planning authority, an Industry Base Registration Certificate, and necessary permissions under the Maharashtra Minor Mineral Extraction Rules, 2013.

From the perspective of environmental protection and conservation, providing an alternative to sand is essential. Efforts are underway to completely stop sand mining from rivers in the future.

Simultaneously, ensuring sand availability for construction and curbing illegal sand transportation are critical. With the SOP now in place, there will be no obstacles in implementing this policy, said minister Bawankule.

