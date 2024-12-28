4th Test: That is a stupid shot, Pant's let his team down badly, says Gavaskar

Melbourne, Dec 28 (IANS) Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar slammed Rishabh Pant for his ridiculous dismissal in the ongoing Boxing Day Test, saying it was ‘a stupid shot’ and that the wicketkeeper-batter let his team down when they needed him to bat long.

Against Scott Boland in the 56th over, Pant had tried playing a falling ramp shot, but inside-edged the ball onto his stomach. Australia skipper Pat Cummins had placed fielders in the deep in fine leg and third man in case Pant repeated that shot.

It did happen that way as on the next ball Pant tried the same shot, but to his horror, this time the top-edge went to Nathan Lyon at deep third man, as the batter was dismissed for 28 off 37 balls, leaving Gavaskar livid.

"Stupid, stupid, stupid! You've got two fielders there and you still go for that. You missed the previous shot, and look where you've been caught. That is throwing away your wicket. You cannot say that that's your natural game. I'm sorry. That is not your natural game. That is a stupid shot. That is letting your team down badly. You have to understand the situation as well. He should not be going in that (India's) dressing room, he should be going in the other dressing room," said Gavaskar on ABC Sport.

In this series so far, Pant has averaged just 20.66, with his highest score being 37. On Fox Cricket, Australia women’s captain Alyssa Healy and former men’s player Kerry O’Keeffe lauded Cummins for his spot-on field placing to get Pant out.

“You sense that Pant was placed there for such a shot. They also had the two deep (fielders) on the leg side, a fine leg and a backward square anticipating something like that,” O’Keeffe noted.

“Obviously Rishabh didn’t mean the ball to go to Nathan Lyon, but with two out on the leg side it’s a risky shot,” added Alyssa. “Pat was grinning, he knew he had the field right there,” replied O’Keeffe.

Meanwhile, Gavaskar suggested for all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to be promoted up the batting order, citing that the youngster is more responsible and aware of the game situation. Before lunch break came, Reddy showcased his good footwork and proactiveness to be not out on 40.

In the series, Reddy has been a revelation with the bat, showcasing maturity and composure on his first tour of Australia. "He should be promoted up the order, because he bats with a great deal of responsibility. He bats with a great deal of awareness of the situation. Awareness of the situation is so important when you're playing Test cricket."

