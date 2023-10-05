48 killed in Russian missile strike in eastern Ukraine, says Zelensky

Kiev, Oct 5 (IANS) At least 48 people were killed in a Russian military strike in eastern Ukraine on Thursday afternoon, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The strike happened near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region - close to the frontlines in the Donabas region - and a grocery store in Hroza village was hit, Zelensky said on his Telegram account, sharing pictures of the area.

He termed the attack a “brutal" crime.

