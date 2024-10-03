46 killed, 85 injured from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon over past 24 hours: Ministry

Beirut, Oct 3 (IANS) The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on different areas in Lebanon over the past 24 hours reached 46 while injuries stood at 85, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

The ministry said that five people were killed and five others injured in the Baalbek-Hermel governorate, while 23 people were killed and 41 others wounded in the Nabatieh governorate.

It added that 11 people were killed and 21 others wounded in the South governorate, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Bekaa region saw six deaths and 17 injuries, while one person was killed and another wounded in Mount Lebanon, the ministry said.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been launching an unprecedented, intensive air attack on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border since October 8, last year, amid fears of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.

