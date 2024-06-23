40 injured as bus overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, falls into ditch

Kannauj (UP), June 23 (IANS) As many as 40 people were injured when a bus overturned and fell into a ditch on Sunday morning.

The private double decker bus that was going from Jaunpur to Delhi overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

According to reports, the accident took place because the driver fell asleep while driving.

As many as 30 of the injured passengers were sent to Saurikh Government Hospital, and 12 to the Medical College Tirwa for treatment.

Police teams from many police stations including ASP, CO reached the spot and recued the injured passengers.

The accident took place in Saurikh police station area of Chhibramau tehsil, the police spokesman said.

Further details are awaited on the condition of the injured passengers.

