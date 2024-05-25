4 tourists from Punjab killed in J&K road accident

Srinagar, May 25 (IANS) Four tourists were killed and 3 others injured in a road accident in J&K's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

Officials said that a vehicle carrying tourists from Moga (Punjab) was on its way to Srinagar when it went out of the driver’s control and skidded off the road near the Mir Bazar area of Kulgam.

"All the seven injured tourists were shifted to the government medical college hospital in Anantnag town. Doctors at the hospital declared four of the injured as dead, while the three injured are being treated," an official said, adding that police have taken cognisance of the incident.

