Divi's Labs Q4 net profit jumps over 67 pc, declares dividend of Rs 30 per share

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Pharma major Divi’s Laboratories Ltd on Saturday reported a 67.6 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 538 crore for the Jan-March quarter of 203-24 compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 321 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew 18 per cent to Rs 2,303 crore from Rs 1,951 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of members at the firm’s annual general meeting.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) increased to Rs 731 crore from Rs 473 crore in the same period a year ago.

Divi’s Laboratories is a pharmaceutical and Biotechnology company engaged in the business of generic API, custom synthesis and nutraceuticals.

The company is named after its promoter Dr Murli K. Divi. It markets therapeutic drugs for segments like Cardiovascular, Anti-Inflammatory, anti-cancer and Central nervous system ailments.

