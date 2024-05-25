French President Macron calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Paris, May 25 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a ceasefire in Gaza and opposed Israeli operations in Rafah as he received an Arab delegation here, the media reported.

"Ceasefire in Gaza, release of hostages, humanitarian aid, two-state solution: there is no alternative for lasting peace," Macron posted on X after he met members of the contact group of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on the situation in the Middle East, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

The meeting focused on the effective implementation of the two-state solution, the only way to guarantee the peace and security of Israel and to respond to the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians, a statement from the Elysee read.

Macron also reiterated France's support for a strengthened Palestinian Authority and its return to the Gaza Strip with the support of the international community, the statement noted.

