4 killed in landslide in Indonesia

Jakarta, June 7 (IANS) Four members of a family, including a woman and two children, were killed after a landslide hit their house in the Indonesian province of East Nusa Tenggara on Friday, an official said.

According to preliminary reports, the disaster occurred at South Rewarangga village in the Ende region at around 5:30 a.m. local time when the family was asleep.

Head of Ende Police, Sudarmin Syafrudin, told local media that the family lived in a 12 sq mt single-storey house near a 10-metre cliff, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Heavy rain lashed the area when the landslide occurred. The disaster came at dawn while they were still asleep," Syafrudin said.

