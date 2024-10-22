4 killed, 24 injured in Israeli airstrike near hospital in Beirut: Lebanon

Beirut, Oct 22 (IANS) At least four people, including a child, were killed and 27 others injured in an Israeli airstrike Monday night near Lebanon's largest public hospital close to Beirut's southern suburbs, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

The Israeli strike targeted the vicinity of Rafik Hariri University Hospital in the Jnah area, located on the outskirts of southern Beirut, Xinhua news agency reported.

The al-Jadeed local TV channel said that over 25 ambulances for the Lebanese Red Cross and Civil Defense teams rushed to the area. The search for victims trapped under the rubble near the hospital is still ongoing.

The airstrike had forced residents in the area to leave their houses, seeking safer shelters elsewhere.

Israeli warplanes also launched an airstrike on Ouzai, a densely populated area located on the outskirts of Beirut's southern suburbs, near the Beirut airport.

On Monday night, Israeli warplanes launched over 12 violent airstrikes on several areas in Beirut's southern suburbs, including Haret Hreik, Burj Barajneh, al Hadath, Jamous, and Saint Therese.

The Israeli army has been waging intensive attacks on Lebanon since late September in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

