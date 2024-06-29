4 dead after minivan crashes into nail salon in New York

New York, June 29 (IANS) Four people were killed and nine others were injured when a minivan crashed into a nail salon in US state of New York, authorities said, citing media reports.

Officials say the minivan drove all the way through the strip-mall business, Hawaii Nail and Spa, on 796 Grand Boulevard in Deer Park on Long Island on Friday around 4:30 p.m., ABC7 New York reported.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

All of the deceased were inside the nail salon, authorities added.

"It's horrible, it's going to be tough for the community...tough for the volunteer fire department, but we're going to get through it...just a horrible thing to see especially at this time of the year with all the good things happening, graduations and what not," said Deer Park Fire Department Assistant Chief Dominic Albanese.

The driver was taken to the hospital and was partially conscious, ABC7 New York reported.

The people who were trapped were extricated and taken to the hospital.

Named Hawaii Nail & Spa, the nail salon is one of several stores in a shopping area in Deer Park.

