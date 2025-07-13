3rd Test: Washington takes 4-22, India need 193 to win and go 2-1 up in the series

London, July 13 (IANS) Washington Sundar used his drift and accuracy well to pick a brilliant 4-22 as India need 193 to win the third Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Lord’s after bowling out England for 192 in 62.1 overs on day four’s play.

India were brilliant at targeting the stumps, and in posing tough questions to England’s batters via impressive new ball spells from the fast bowlers. Sundar then took over to star with the softened old ball and got it to drift and spin for deceiving batters like Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep had a scalp each, as India did an excellent job of striking with the new ball and not allowing the lower order to launch a fightback.

Root was England's top-scorer for the innings with 40, but once he was castled by Sundar before tea, the hosts’ suffered a collapse to go from 154/4 to 192 all out. India now have 28.5 overs of the final session and entire day five’s play to chase down 193 and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The final session started with Stokes getting a lifeline as Shubman Gill missed a direct run out chance from mid-on, before nailing a sweep off Sundar for four. Stokes went for the same shot on the third ball of 55th over, but this time, Sundar got the delivery to sneak under the bat and castle him for 33, as he became the third England batter to be dismissed in that fashion after Brook and Root.

Bumrah then had his first wicket of the innings by castling Brydon Carse for just one with a sensational yorker hitting the base of leg-stump. After getting pain-relief spray on right calf and getting a protective sleeve on it, Bumrah had Woakes cut in half with a nip-backer down the Lord's slope castling him for 10.

Washington fittingly wrapped up the innings by using drift again to beat Jofra Archer’s outside edge and crash into the off-stump, with him also becoming the 12th England batter to be bowled in this Test.

Brief Scores: England 387 and 192 in 62.1 overs (Joe Root 40, Ben Stokes 33; Washington Sundar 4-22, Mohammed Siraj 2-31) lead India 387 in 119.2 overs (KL Rahul 100; Chris Woakes 3-84) by 192 runs

