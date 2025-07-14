3rd Test: India could not cope with theatrics on Day 5, says Broad

London, July 14 (IANS) Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad believes India could not cope with the theatre of Test match cricket after losing four wickets in the morning session of the Lord's Test on Monday.

After Jofra Archer uprooted Rishabh Pant's stumps, K.L. Rahul and Washington Sundar's scalps soon followed. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja approached the game with caution and were very calm and composed in front of a fired-up England side.

However, disaster struck for India as Reddy was dismissed by Chris Woakes in the final over of the session, prompting the umpire to signal lunch.

"It was wonderful. England were superb. Led by Stokes, led by Archer. Passion, energy, getting stuck in - everything about the theatre of Test match cricket that we love. India couldn't cope with it, really."

"He has had a long time out of the game, but the emotions he will be getting from bowling spells like this - running in, crowd roaring, Test match on the line - [are great]," said Broad on Sky Sports.

Broad was also full of praise for Archer, who is playing his first Test match in four years, as he delivered with the crucial wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 4, followed by Pant and Sundar's scalps on the final day of the Test.

"Test match cricket is about bringing theatre, and Jofra did all of that. It was Test cricket led by a guy who has missed a lot of Test cricket.

"When he is wearing that England shirt, you can tell how much he is thriving and enjoying the ultimate form of the game. He was having a few words with the batters as well, and that may cost him a few quid," he added.

At lunch, India will need to score 81 runs if they hope to win the Lord's Test; England, on the other hand, will need to take two wickets to go ahead in the series.

