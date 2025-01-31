38th National Games: Haryana bags fourth consecutive gold in men’s Rugby 7s

Dehradun, Jan 31 (IANS) Haryana continued their dominance in the Men’s Rugby 7s event by clinching their fourth consecutive gold medal at the National Games 2025. Playing at the Maharana Pratap Sports Complex in Dehradun, the defending champions remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, reaffirming their status as the best rugby team in the country.

The Haryana squad displayed a near-flawless performance from the group stage to the final. Drawn in Pool A, they outclassed hosts Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Kerala to secure a quarterfinal berth. Their winning streak continued with a commanding victory over Bihar in the last eight, setting up a semifinal clash against West Bengal on January 31.

The semifinal proved to be yet another one-sided contest, as Haryana shut out West Bengal 24-0. It was their fourth clean sheet in five matches. Captain Deepak Punia led from the front, scoring two tries and converting both to contribute 14 points. Prince added to the tally with two tries, securing 10 points and sealing Haryana’s place in the final against Maharashtra.

Haryana had already beaten Maharashtra 31-12 in the group stage, and they repeated their superiority in the final with a 22-7 victory. Ajay starred with two tries, scoring 10 points, while captain Deepak Punia contributed seven points with a try and a conversion. Tilak added five points with a crucial try to seal the win.

With this triumph, Haryana successfully defended their title and extended their golden run at the National Games, proving yet again why they are the undisputed champions of Men’s Rugby 7s in India. Maharashtra had to settle for the silver medal, while Odisha secured the bronze after edging past West Bengal in the third-place playoff.

Match Summary:

Semifinal: Haryana 24-0 West Bengal

Deepak Punia: 14 points (2 tries, 2 conversions)

Prince: 10 points (2 tries)

Final: Haryana 22-7 Maharashtra

Ajay: 10 points (2 tries)

Deepak Punia: 7 points (1 try, 1 conversion)

Tilak: 5 points (1 try)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.