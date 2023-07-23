3 injured in stabbing in Japan's Osaka, suspect arrested

Tokyo, July 23 (IANS) Three individuals were injured on Sunday during a stabbing incident on a train in Japan's western prefecture of Osaka, and the suspect has been arrested, according to local authorities.

The suspect, identified as Kazuya Shimizu, was arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder, who later confessed to the stabbing, Kyodo news reported.

The stabbing incident was reported to police by a staff member at Rinku-Town Station at around 10:25 a.m. local time.

The injured -- a male passenger in his 20s, another in his 70s, and a male train conductor in his 20s -- were rushed to the hospital and their injuries not life-threatening, according to authorities.

The incident occurred on a station in Lzumisano near a large shopping mall and a hospital.

