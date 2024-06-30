3 dead, multiple injured after bus crash in Australia (Ld)

Sydney, June 30 (IANS) Three people have died and four people have been fighting for their lives after a crash involving a bus and a car towing a caravan on Sunday in Australia's northeastern state of Queensland, local media reported.

Queensland media outlets, including Brisbane-based The Courier-Mail, are reporting the death toll is currently at three in the accident, which took place near Gumlu, north of Bowen, on the Bruce Highway on the northern Queensland coast, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed earlier that seven people were reported to have life-threatening injuries and 20 with minor injuries.

There were a total of 33 patients on the inter-city bus travelling between Bowen and Townsville and two people were aboard the second vehicle, believed to be a car towing a caravan, The Courier-Mail reported.

While several people have been extracted from the wreckage, it is understood that others remain trapped inside the crashed vehicles, the Australian news website news.com.au reported earlier.

Multiple paramedic crews are on scene, alongside multiple police units and other emergency responders, the report said, adding that two rescue helicopters have also been tasked to the scene.

