3 babies found dead in Poland: Man, daughter arrested for incest, murder

Warsaw, Sep 20 (IANS) A man and his daughter have been arrested after the decomposing bodies of three newborn babies were found from basement of their home, local media reported.

The arrested have been identified as Piotr Gierasik, 54, and his daughter Paulina Gierasik, 20, who allegedly had an incestuous relationship for years, New York Post reported.

The duo will face life in prison if convicted of murder and incest.

Piotr had been charged with three counts of murder, a charge of incest with Paulina and one of incest with another daughter, while Paulina was charged with incest and two counts of murder, Polish news outlet Fakt quoted Prosecutor Mariusz Duszynski as saying.

While two of the infants were Paulina's, the mother of the third slain infant was one of her sisters.

According to PolsatNews, Piotr is believed to have fathered the three newborn babies.

Paulina's colleagues at a bakery where she used to work, reportedly alerted social services after seeing a "disturbing" text on her phone.

When she returned to work without her "pregnant belly", colleagues claimed they saw heartless text messages between her and her father discussing the child, after which the authorities were notified.

On September 15, police raided their home and found three bodies of newborn babies in their basement, wrapped in black plastic and in various states of decomposition.

The autopsy report is being awaited to determine how three babies died.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.