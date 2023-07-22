2nd Test: Rain forces early lunch after Mukesh gets maiden Test scalp in Kirk McKenzie

Port of Spain, July 22 (IANS) Rain forced India and West Indies to take an early lunch on Day Three of the second Test at the Queen's Park Oval on Saturday, shortly after seamer Mukesh Kumar got his maiden Test wicket in fellow debutant Kirk McKenzie.

Rain meant that only 10.4 overs were bowled in the first session on Day Three, where West Indies added 31 runs before losing McKenzie on 32 off 57 balls. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite continues to remain unbeaten on 49 off 161 balls, as West Indies are trailing India by 321 runs.

The day began with Mukesh testing McKenzie with his accurate deliveries, followed by Mohammed Siraj slipping in one maiden over. McKenzie got going when he brought out the drive and loft against Jaydev Unadkat for back-to-back fours in the 44th over.

After bringing up West Indies’ hundred runs, McKenzie swivelled Unadkat for a handsome pull going for a boundary, followed by Brathwaite cutting Siraj through backward point for four.

Mukesh persevered in his line and length, getting the reward by having McKenzie cut behind to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan for his first Test wicket. Immediately after this rain came and forced the match to take an early lunch.

Brief scores: India 438 lead West Indies 117/2 in 51.4 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 49 not out; Mukesh Kumar 1-11) by 321 runs

