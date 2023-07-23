2nd Test, Day 3: Ashwin removes Braithwaite for 75 as West Indies reach 174/3 at Tea

Port of Spain, July 23 (IANS) Ravichandran Ashwin claimed the crucial wicket of West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (75) as the hosts reached 174/3 at tea on the third day of the second Test at Queen's Park Oval here.

Jermaine Blackwood was batting on 16 with Alick Athanaze on 13 at the Tea break as West Indies still trailed India (438) by 264 runs.

After rain forced India and West Indies to take an early lunch, West Indies played at a sedate pace in the second session as they scored 57 runs in 34 overs that were possible in the afternoon session.

Braithwaite completed his half-century off 170 balls, hitting four boundaries as the West Indies continued to build their innings. The hosts reached 150 runs in the 69th over with Braithwaite batting on 67.

Braithwaite, who was beaten by Mukesh Kumar with a superb delivery, hammered the bowler for a big six, pulling the sharp short ball over fine-leg. The 30-year-old Braithwaite had earlier struck Siraj for a boundary.

Braithwaite and Blackwood added 40 runs for the third wicket before the West Indies skipper was out, cleaned up by Ashwin with a beautiful delivery. Braithwaite had earlier in the same over, swept a full toss on his pads by Ashwin for a four.

But two deliveries later, the experienced off-spinner had the last laugh as a delivery drifted and drew Braithwaite away to defend and the ball went on to hit a rough patch and spun back in through the gate, striking the middle stump.

Braithwaite scored 75 and his knock helped West Indies to a position from which they can get into a strong position.

Earlier, seamer Mukesh Kumar got his maiden Test wicket with the wicket of fellow debutant Kirk McKenzie as West Indies went in for lunch at 117/2. Rain meant that only 10.4 overs were bowled in the first session on Day Three, where West Indies added 31 runs before losing McKenzie on 32 off 57 balls.

The day began with Mukesh testing McKenzie with his accurate deliveries, followed by Mohammed Siraj slipping in one maiden over. McKenzie got going when he brought out the drive and loft against Jaydev Unadkat for back-to-back fours in the 44th over.

After bringing up West Indies’ hundred runs, McKenzie swivelled Unadkat for a handsome pull going for a boundary, followed by Brathwaite cutting Siraj through backward point for four.

Mukesh persevered in his line and length, getting the reward by having McKenzie cut behind to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan for his first Test wicket. Immediately after this rain came and forced the match to take an early lunch.

Brief scores: India 438 lead West Indies 174/3 in 86 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 75, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 33; Mukesh Kumar 1-29, Ravichandran Ashwin 1-57) by 264 runs

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.