2nd ODI: Gill and Iyer centuries; Suryakumar and Rahul fifties propel India to mammoth 399/5 against Australia

Indore, Sep 24 (IANS) Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer smashed sparkling centuries, while captain KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav lit up the innings with their blazing half-centuries as an absolute run-fest propelled India to a mammoth 399/5 against Australia in second ODI at Holkar Stadium on Sunday.



On a flat pitch with small ground dimensions, India’s batters feasted on a relatively inexperienced bowling attack to post their highest ODI total against Australia. Gill continued his sizzling run in the format, making 104 off 97 balls, his fifth ODI century this year, laced with six fours and four sixes.

Iyer brushed aside question marks over his form and fitness with his first ODI century of this year – 105 off 90 balls, with the help of 11 fours and three sixes. After that, Rahul ensured the momentum was continued through his 38-ball 52, his second straight fifty, hitting three fours and as many sixes.

Suryakumar delighted the Sunday crowd in the stadium with an exhibition of boundary-striking by hammering an unbeaten 72 off 37 deliveries, hitting six fours and as many sixes, including hitting four maximums on the trot off Cameron Green. He also reached his fifty in 24 balls, breaking the previous fastest ODI fifty for India against Australia record set by Virat Kohli off 27 balls in Jaipur in 2013.

Brief Scores: India 399/5 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 105, Shubman Gill 104; Cameron Green 2-103, Josh Hazlewood 1-62,) against Australia

