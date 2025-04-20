29 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza

Gaza, April 20 (IANS) At least 29 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza on Sunday, according to the Civil Defence in Gaza.

In central Gaza, 10 people were killed and some others wounded by an Israeli airstrike on a residential house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defence, told Xinhua.

In southern Gaza, a Palestinian woman was killed and four others wounded in an Israeli drone attack on a tent housing displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area in Khan Younis city, and four others were killed in another two separate Israeli attacks on the city, Basal said.

One Palestinian was killed in an Israeli artillery strike northwest of Rafah city, and five others were killed in another Israeli airstrike in the city, where medical and Civil Defence teams have little access to, he added.

Besides, eight people were killed in separate Israeli airstrikes on two gatherings of Palestinians in the al-Tuffah and al-Zaytoun neighbourhoods in the south and east of Gaza City and the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, Basal said.

Meanwhile, local sources reported that Israeli artillery shelled Gaza's eastern outskirts, amid gunfire from vehicles, drones, and helicopters, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli army has not commented on these incidents yet.

Israel has blocked the entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza since March 2. It then ended a two-month ceasefire with Hamas on March 18 and resumed deadly air and ground assaults on the enclave.

The renewed Israeli attacks have so far killed 1,827 Palestinians and injured 4,828 others, Gaza health authorities said on Sunday, adding the death toll in the enclave since the war began in October 2023 has risen to 51,201, with 116,869 injured.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing 855 people, injuring nearly 1,900 and shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas that took hold in January.

The UN estimated that around 124,000 Palestinians have been displaced again since Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.