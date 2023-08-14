26 killed in Himachal rain fury; many missing

Shimla, Aug 14 (IANS) At least 26 people were killed and many feared missing on Monday owing to the heavy rainfall that triggered statewide flash floods and landslides, officials said.

The dead included 13 in the state capital in two landslide incidents, comprising cave in of a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu took stock of the situation in the landslide-hit Summer Hill area in Shimla.

He directed the officials to speed up the rescue operation.

The Chief Minister told the media that there was a gathering in the Lord Shiva temple at the time of disaster owing to the holy month of Shravan.

He said many people are feared to be caught under the debris due to heavy landslide.

The work of removing the debris in search of people was underway.

Sukhu said the entire state was dealing with a grim situation as cloudbursts and landslides hit many parts, resulting in heavy loss of life and property.

"I pray for those killed and want to assure the affected families that the government stands with them in this hour of calamity. All affected families would be provided all possible help by the government," the Chief Minister said.

He said the state has been dealing with the aftermath of the destruction caused due to the incessant rains since July 7 to 11.

The recent spate of rains has once again brought significant challenges as heavy loss to life and property is being registered.

He feared the toll could increase further as many people were still caught up in the debris in various parts of the state.

He said the government was constantly monitoring the situation and doing its best to safely evacuate the stranded people.

The Chief Minister said he has been in touch with Deputy Commissioners of all districts and was taking constant updates about the situation and ongoing relief and rescue works.

He said all the district administrators and officials concerned and institutions have been instructed to remain alert as the water level of the rivers in the state has been increasing.

He advised the people to stay away from rivers and drains.

After taking stock of the relief and rescue work in Summer Hill, Sukhu reached Fagli here where five people lost their lives due to a landslide.

However, five were rescued.

In another natural disaster, seven persons were buried alive in the Kandaghat area of Solan district after a cloudburst that triggered a flash flood and mudslide.

The disaster occurred at around 1.30 a.m. at Jadon village in Dhawla sub-tehsil, some 45 km from the state capital.

Officials told IANS that four bodies have been recovered and five rescued. Rescue operation is underway despite intermittent rain to trace missing persons.

The rainfall havoc has caused significant damage to infrastructure and affected the lives of many people in the hill state. In Mandi district, six people died due to rain disasters.

Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said the death toll might increase.

Two houses and a cowshed were damaged at Majhvar village, where two persons are reported to be missing.

The Chandigarh-Manali highway has been shut for traffic between Mandi and Kullu since Friday, while alternative routes between Mandi and Kullu were also blocked due to landslides on Monday.

The flow of the Beas River between Manali and Kullu has increased considerably. So are areas adjoining the river in Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra and Nurpur towns.

