25 bodies recovered, 34 missing from two buses hit by landslides in Nepal

Kathmandu, July 22 (IANS) Twenty-five bodies of the passengers have been recovered while 37 others have remained missing since their buses were swept away into a river by landslides on July 12, a local official said on Monday.

The number of people traveling on the buses was first put at 65, but revised to 62 after verification.

"While three passengers managed to swim out of the river, the dead bodies of 25 have been recovered," said Indradev Yadav, chief district officer of Chitwan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The whereabouts of the other people and the two buses are still unknown, Yadav told Xinhua, adding that Nepali security forces and a 12-member Indian team are continuing the search operation.

Around 130 people have been killed in rain-triggered incidents in Nepal since the monsoon season started on June 10, according to Nepal Police.

