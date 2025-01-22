20 Ethiopian migrants killed as boat capsizes off Yemen: IOM

Aden, Jan 22 (IANS) A total of 20 Ethiopian migrants, including nine women and 11 men, were killed when their boat capsized off the southern Yemeni coast over the weekend, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported.

The vessel, carrying 35 Ethiopian migrants along with a Yemeni captain and his assistant, reportedly departed from the Hammarta area in Djibouti and capsized on Saturday night "amid strong seasonal winds" near Al-Hajjajah in Dubab District, Taiz Governorate, the IOM said in a statement, adding that the survivors have successfully reached the shore.

"This tragedy is a grim reminder of the treacherous conditions migrants endure in their search for safety and a better life," the statement quoted IOM's Chief of Mission in Yemen Abdusattor Esoev as saying.

"The international community must strengthen its resolve to address the root causes of irregular migration and prioritise the protection and dignity of migrants," Esoev said.

Yemen's coastal waters are among the world's most dangerous. According to IOM statistics, more than 60,000 migrant arrivals in Yemen were documented in 2024 alone, reports Xinhua news agency.

Since 2014, 3,435 deaths and disappearances have been recorded along the Eastern Route, including 1,416 lives lost to drowning.

On Tuesday, a Yemeni government official, speaking to Xinhua on condition of anonymity, confirmed that "the incident occurred days ago" and said that dozens of people had died, without providing specific casualty figures.

In another significant development, the IOM commended the Ethiopian Statistical Service (ESS) and 13 government institutions involved in migration data-generating for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and data-sharing protocol on 15 January.

The Ethiopian Statistical Service, the Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Labor and Skills, the Ministry of Peace, the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs, the Ethiopian Diaspora Service, the Ethiopian Federal Police Commission, the Ethiopian National ID Program, the Immigration and Citizenship Service, and the Refugees and Returnees Service were among the key institutions that formalised this agreement with the ESS.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.