2 US restaurants attacked in Iraqi capital

Baghdad, June 4 (IANS) Dozens of "protesters" on Monday evening stormed two American restaurants in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, causing damages, a security source said.

Angry protesters broke into a KFC restaurant on Palestine Street in eastern Baghdad before being dispersed by security forces who fired bullets into the air, the source from the Iraqi Interior Ministry told Xinhua news agency on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the Chili House and Lee's restaurant in the Jadriya neighbourhood was also attacked, with tables and chairs being smashed by the protesters, the source said.

Iraqi security forces strengthened its deployment in the two neighborhoods and the situation is now under control, the source added.

The incidents came days after similar attacks targeting KFC, Chili House and Lee's, and branches of American and British companies in Baghdad.

Responsibility for the attacks remains unclaimed. However, local observers suggest a link to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, speculating that the targeted companies might be seen as representing nations perceived to support Israel.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.