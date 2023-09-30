2 taken to hospital after train collision in Scotland

London, Sep 30 (IANS) Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision between two trains in northern Scotland, local media reported.

The crash happened at Aviemore Railway Station in the Cairngorms at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Two casualties have been transported to Raigmore Hospital. Three casualties were treated at the scene but did not require to be taken to hospital," said a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

According to local reports, the crash involved the iconic Flying Scotsman steam locomotive and the Royal Scotsman carriages at the station.

"It is too early to know what has caused this incident, but clearly a full investigation will have to take place," Scottish Greens transport spokesperson Mark Ruskell said.

